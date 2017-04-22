Azerbaijan and Turkey will hold joint tactical exercises - VIDEO

© Mod.gov.az

Baku. 22 April. REPORT.AZ/ In accordance with the agreement on military cooperation between Azerbaijan and Turkey, live-fire joint tactical exercises of the Armed Forces of the two countries will be held for the period from 1st to 5th May.

Report was informed in the press service of Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MoD).

A solemn ceremony of meeting the military personnel of the Armed Forces of Turkey took place at one of the air bases.

The officer of the military formation Colonel Munasib Babayev and the Military Attaché of Turkey to Azerbaijan, Brigadier General Zafer Ocak have met the Turkish military servicemen. After the military band performed the national anthems of the two countries, the Turkish soldiers went to the military unit, where they will be accommodated during the exercises.

At first, the participants laid flowers at Heydar Aliyev`s bust on the territory of the military unit, honored the memory of the National Leader and martyrs who gave their lives for the independence and territorial integrity of our country with observing a minute of silence.

Emphasizing the importance of joint exercises, the head of the Turkish delegation, Colonel Hakan Acikgoz, noted that the combat experience gained in the exercises will have been reflected on the further operational plans of both countries.

The main aim of the exercises is to improve coordination through the exchange of experience between the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan and Turkey, as well as to achieve the interoperability of the military units of the two countries through joint headquarters planning, improving the readiness and capabilities of the units to conduct operations.

Joint exercises will involve armored vehicles, artillery systems and mortars, military and transport helicopters of the Air Force, as well as air defense units and anti-aircraft missile units equipped with modern defensive systems to protect groupings from the air.

During the preparatory period, a number of cultural events for the Turkish military personnel are planned to be held.