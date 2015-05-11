Baku. 11 May. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan and Turkey to hold joint exercises. Report informs it is stated in the official information released by the General Staff of the Turkish Armed Forces.

The exercises, which will be held at the same time from May 11 in Baku and Nakhchivan, aim at the development of friendly relations, cooperation and coordination between land troops of Turkey and Azerbaijan, exchange of information and experiences, strengthening mutual cooperation. One infantry company will take part in the exercises in Baku, and an infantry platoon in maneuvers in Nakhchivan. The trainings will last until May 15.