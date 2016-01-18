Azerbaijan and Turkey launch preparations for next joint military exercises

Baku. 18 January. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan and Turkey have started preparations for the next joint military exercises.

Report was told in the press service of Azerbaijani Defence Ministry.

The ministry said that planning meeting of "TurAz Shahini 2016" exercise have begun on January 18 in the city of Konya, Turkey. The meeting will last until January 20. Representatives of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces will participate in international events.

In addition, from January 18 to 22 training course on common security and defense policy will take place in Brussels, Belgium and from January 18 until April 8 Military English Language course will be held in Shrivenham city of Great Britain.

This event is also attended by representatives of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces.