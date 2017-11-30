Azerbaijan and Turkey may expand military and security cooperation

© Mod.gov.az

Baku. 30 November. REPORT.AZ/ On November 30, the Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov has met with the Commander of the Air Force of the Turkish Republic, Army General Hasan Küçükakyüz, who is on an official visit to our country.

Report was informed in the press service of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MoD).

At first the delegation led by General H. Küçükakyüz visited the Alley of Honors to paid tribute and lay a wreath at the tomb of national leader Heydar Aliyev. The delegation also paid tribute and laid flowers at the grave of the prominent ophthalmologist, academician Zarifa Aliyeva.

Having visited Alley of martyrs, the delegation paid tribute and commemorate Azerbaijani heroes, who gave their lives for the independence and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, laid wreaths at the "Eternal Flame" monument. Then, in the Alley of martyrs, the delegation also laid a wreath at the monument erected in honor of the Turkish soldiers killed in 1918.

During the meeting held in an expanded format in the Ministry of Defense, the sides have discussed the development of cooperation between Azerbaijan and Turkey in the military, military-technical sphere and in the field of security and military education, as well as the current state and prospects of relations between the Air Forces of the two countries.

The meeting noted the importance of expanding the Azerbaijani-Turkish military cooperation, which is supported by the heads and peoples of the fraternal states. A wide exchange of views was held on the increase in the number of mutual visits of the group of experts consisting of military specialists, as well as joint exercises conducted with the participation of Land and Air forces and other issues of mutual interest.