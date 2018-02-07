Azerbaijan and Turkey discuss prospects of cooperation between armies

© Mod.gov.az

Baku. 7 February. REPORT.AZ/ On February 7, the Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov has met with the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Turkey to Azerbaijan Erkan Ozoral.

Report informs referring to the press service of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MoD).

During the meeting, the current state of relations and prospects for development of cooperation between the armies of Azerbaijan and Turkey, the military-political situation in the region and a number of other issues of mutual interest were discussed.

The sides noted the importance of continuing the organization of mutual visits of representatives of the armies of the two countries, as well as cooperation in the military-technical sphere and in the field of military education.