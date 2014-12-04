Azerbaijan and Turkey discuss issues on development of military cooperation

Defense Minister stressed the organization of mutual visits of the two countries' armed forces representatives and the importance of joint exercises and noted the development of the cooperation in military, military-technical and military education fields and the necessity of continuing these activities in the future.
Then they exchanged views on perspectives of the relationship and other issues between Azerbaijani and Turkish Armed Forces.
Military attache of Turkish Armed Forces to Azerbaijan, Brigadier General Hasan Nevzat Tashdeler attended the meeting.
News DepartmentNews Author
Share in Facebook