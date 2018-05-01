Azerbaijan and Turkey discuss defense planning and military strategy

Baku. 1 May. REPORT.AZ/ Representatives of the Azerbaijani Army participate in international events.

Report was informed in the press service of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MoD).

Representatives of the Azerbaijani Army participate in the meeting on exchange of experience on cooperation between Azerbaijan and Turkey in the sphere of “Defense Planning and Military Strategy” in Ankara (Turkey), the main planning conference of “Anadolu Ankası - 2018” exercise in Konya (Turkey), as well as in the Advanced Language Instructor Course in San Antonio (USA) and the Medical Resilience Workshop in Pozzuoli (Italy).