Azerbaijan and Turkey discuss cooperation on aeronautics and cosmonautics field

Baku. 23 July. REPORT.AZ/ Deputy Defense Minister, Yahya Musayev has met with Turkish delegation headed by Temel Kotil, General Director of “Turkish Aerospace” company which specialized on aeronautics and cosmonautics fields.

Report was informed by the Ministry of Defense Industry.

Y. Musayev stressed that he highly appreciates cooperation between Azerbaijan and brotherly Turkey.

The Deputy Minister informed comprehensively the delegation about the activities of the Ministry of Defense Industry and spoke about the existing cooperation with the relevant Turkish organizations.

At the meeting, wide discussions were held on establishing cooperation between the Ministry of Defense Industry and Turkish Aerospace.