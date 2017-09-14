Azerbaijan and Turkey Air Forces will held joint exercises

© Mod.gov.az

Baku. 14 September. REPORT.AZ/ In accordance with the annual military cooperation plan between Azerbaijan and Turkey, "TurAz Qartalı-2017" joint flight-tactical exercises will be conducted with the participation of the Air Forces of the two countries.

Report was informed in the press service of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MoD).

The exercises that start on September 18 will involve up to 30 aircrafts of the Air Forces of Azerbaijan and Turkey, including MiG-29, F-16, Su-25, C-130 Herkules and CASA CN-235 aircrafts, as well as Mi-35, Mi-17 and Sikorsky S-70 helicopters.

During the exercises, tasks will be fulfilled on planning the joint activities of the Air Forces of the two countries, studying the possibilities for interoperability in conducting operations and combat coordination, conducting search and rescue operations, destruction of ground targets with air strikes, as well as other tasks.

The exercises will last until September 30.