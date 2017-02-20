Azerbaijan and Serbia discuss prospects of military cooperation

Baku. 20 February. REPORT.AZ/ On February 20, Minister of Defence of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov met with the Ambassador of the Republic of Serbia in Azerbaijan Nebojsa Rodic.

Report was informed in the press service of Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MoD).

The meeting emphasized the role of heads of state in the development of Azerbaijani-Serbian relations. It was also noted that development of military relations is as successful as in other spheres.

The Ambassador, noting the important strategic partnership and friendly relations between the two countries, stressed that Serbia supports the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan.

During the meeting the sides discussed prospects of cooperation in military and military-technical sphere, in the field of military education, military-political situation in the region, as well as the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.