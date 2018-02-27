Azerbaijan and Serbia discuss military cooperation

© Mod.gov.az

Baku. 27 February. REPORT.AZ/ Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov has met with the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Serbia in Azerbaijan Nebojsa Rodic on February 27.

Report was informed in the press service of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MoD).

The meeting emphasized the role of heads of state in the development of Azerbaijani-Serbian relations. It was noted that development of military ties between the two states is as successful as in other areas.

The Ambassador, noting the important strategic partnership and friendly relations between the two countries, stressed that Serbia supports the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan.

During the meeting, the sides discussed issues of cooperation in military, military-technical sphere and the field of military education, as well as the military-political situation in the region, including the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.