Azerbaijan and Saudi Arabia discuss military cooperation

Baku. 10 March. REPORT.AZ/ Minister of Defence of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov has met with the delegation headed by Minister of State for Arab Gulf Affairs of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Thamer Al-Sabhan on March 10.

Minister of Defense stressed the important role of the leaders of the states in expanding the relations between Azerbaijan and Saudi Arabia, as well as the successful development of these relations in various fields.

Noting the importance of military cooperation between Azerbaijan and Saudi Arabia, T.Al-Sabhan stressed that there is great potential for this.

The sides also exchanged views on the military-political situation in the region, the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and other issues of mutual interest.