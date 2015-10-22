​Azerbaijan, Russia discussed purchase of weaponry

Baku. 22 October. REPORT.AZ/ Today Azerbaijani Defense Minister, Colonel-General Zakir Hasanov met with the military attaché, Colonel the of Armed Forces of the Russian Federation Vladimir Chernenko, who had completed his mission here, Report was informed by the Defense Ministry press service.

On the meeting, both countries expressed satisfaction with the high level of the military, military-technical and military education cooperation fields between the two countries. The importance of solving the Armenian-Azerbaijani Nagorno-Karabakh conflict for the region was also stressed/ The parties exchanged views on prospects of bilateral relations.

In addition, such issues as including modern Russian-made, high-precision military equipment, weapons and other military vehicles in the armament of the army, the activities of the two countries on the basis of mutual understanding and agreement of the expansion and sustainability were discussed.