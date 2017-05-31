Azerbaijan and NATO discuss military cooperation

© Mod.gov.az

Baku. 31 May. REPORT.AZ/ On 31 May, Defence Minister Colonel-General Zakir Hasanov met with the Chief of Staff of NATO Allied Land Command (Izmir/Turkey) Major General Erhan Uzun, who pays visit to Azerbaijan due to NATO 2nd level evaluation exercise of Azerbaijan Armed Forces’ infantry battalion within the framework of Operational Capabilities Concept program.

Report was informed in the press service of Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MoD).

NATO-Azerbaijan cooperation, Azerbaijan's contribution to international peacekeeping operations, security issues, military-political processes in the region and other topics were discussed during the meeting.

Major General Erhan Uzun stressed that he highly appreciates coordination efforts of the Azerbaijan Armed Forces with NATO and partner nations, as well as Azerbaijan’s contribution to restoration of international peace and security.