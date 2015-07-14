Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan armed forces sign intent protocol

Baku. 14 July. REPORT.AZ/ A delegation led by first deputy Defense Minister and head of the General Staff of the Kazakhstan Armed Forces Colonel General Saken Zhassuzakov visited Azerbaian to sign protocol of intent on cooperation between headquarters of the Armed Forces of the two brotherly countries.

Report informs, the protocol was inked on behalf of Azerbaijan by First Deputy Defense Minister, Chief of General Staff of Azerbaijani Armed Forces Colonel General Najmaddin Sadigov and on behalf of Kazakhstan Colonel General Saken Zhassuzakov.

Prior to the meeting the Kazakh delegation visited the Alley of Honors to lay a wreath at the tomb of national leader, founder and architect of modern Azerbaijani state Heydar Aliyev.They also put flowers at the grave of prominent ophthalmologist, academician Zarifa Aliyeva.

Then, they visited the Alley of Martyrs to commemorate Azerbaijani heroes who gave their lives for the country`s independence and territorial integrity.

Later, an official welcoming ceremony was held at the Ministry of Defence. Saken Zhassuzakov reviewed the guard of honor. State anthems of Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan were played.

A one-on-one meeting was held between the First Deputy Defense Minister, Chief of General Staff of Azerbaijani Armed Forces, Colonel General Najmaddin Sadigov and Colonel General Saken Zhassuzakov. Then the sides held an expanded meeting.

The meeting provided an insight into the fact that as a result of military aggression of Armenia against Azerbaijan the country's territories have been occupied, more than one million people became refugees and IDPs.

The sides discussed cooperation in military, military-technical, military education fields, mutual exchange of experience of the two countries' armed forces, as well as security issues in the Caspian Sea Basin and in the regions the two countries locate.

The visit will run until July 15.