Azerbaijan and Iran expand military cooperation

Baku. 17 January. REPORT.AZ/ On January 17, Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan Colonel General Zakir Hasanov has met with a delegation led by the Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Lieutenant General Mohammad Bagheri, Report informs citing the press service of the Defense Ministry. The delegation is on an official visit to Azerbaijan.

During the meeting, the sides discussed the results of the two-day talks held in the working groups and once again exchanged views on expanding relations in other areas of military cooperation.

The parties highly appreciated the activities provided so far and emphasized the importance of such mutual visits.