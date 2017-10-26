Azerbaijan and Germany Defense Ministries hold negotiations

© Mod.gov.az

Baku. 26 October. According to the “Bilateral Cooperation Program for 2017 between the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Federal Ministry of Defense of the Federal Republic of Germany”, Baku has today hosted talks between the defense ministries of the two countries.

Report was informed in the press service of the Azerbaiijani Ministry of Defense (MoD).

The sides discussed current state of cooperation in military sphere, prospects of development, cooperation in military training and education, as well as made exchange of views on regional security issues.