Baku. 21 November. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan Defense Minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov received Georgian Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Azerbaijan Teymuraz Sharashenidze on November 21.

Report was informed by the press service of the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan.

They exchanged views on military-political situation in the region and other issues of mutual interest.

The military attache of Georgian Armed Forces in Azerbaijan, Colonel Shalva Turashvili attended the meeting.