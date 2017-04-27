Azerbaijani and French military specialists held a working meeting on cybersecurity

© Mod.gov.az

Baku. 27 April. REPORT.AZ/ According to the plan of bilateral cooperation for 2017, signed between the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of France, a working meeting of experts on cybersecurity is held in Baku.

Report was informed in the press service of Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MoD).

The importance of strengthening cybersecurity measures in the government, the banking system, in the spheres of national security, transport as well as in other areas was noted at the meeting.

During the meeting, issues of cybersecurity, online security and reliability of networks were identified as important areas. It was also stressed the need for governmental, non-governmental and international structures to organize various events on a regional and global level every year with the aim of fruitful international cooperation in this area, making the necessary decisions and putting them into practice.

The working meeting of specialists will last until April 28.