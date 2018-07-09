Azerbaijan and Bulgaria discussed the issues of military cooperation

Baku. 9 July. REPORT.AZ/ On July 9, the Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov has met with the newly appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Bulgaria in our country Nikolay Yankov.

Report was informed in the press service of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense.

Defense Minister, having congratulated the Ambassador on his new appointment, touched upon the current state of bilateral military cooperation between Azerbaijan and Bulgaria, and stressed the importance of development in this direction.

The minister, touching upon the military-political situation in the region, noted that Armenia continues to pursue an aggressive policy towards Azerbaijan, adding that official Yerevan is deliberately dragging out the negotiation process and negatively affects the situation in the region.The diplomat, in his turn, expressed satisfaction with his appointment as ambassador in our country, noting that his country is interested in cooperation with Azerbaijan in all areas. N.Yankov stressed that Bulgaria regards Azerbaijan as a friendly country, recognizes its territorial integrity and supports the peaceful solution of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. The Ambassador added that Bulgaria, as a member state of NATO, is ready to share its experience in the military sphere with the Azerbaijan Army.During the meeting, the sides discussed prospects for military cooperation between the two countries, expanding relations in the field of military education, organizing mutual visits, as well as other issues of regional and bilateral cooperation.