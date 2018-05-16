Azerbaijan and Belarus discussed prospects for development of military-technical cooperation

© mod.gov.az

Baku. 16 May. REPORT.AZ/ On May 16, the Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov has met with a delegation led by the Major General Oleg Dvigalev, Chairman of the State Military Industrial Committee of the Republic of Belarus.

Report was informed in the press service of Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense.

The meeting expressed satisfaction with the result of joint activities in the military and military-technical spheres between the two countries, as well as the importance of developing cooperation in these areas.

The sides positively assessed the passing into service of the Azerbaijan Army the military products of various purposes, provided for all branches of troops, which is produced by enterprises of the military-industrial complex of Belarus.

Having discussed a wide range of issues of military-technical cooperation, the sides determined the directions for the implementation of new large projects aimed at increasing the combat capability of the Azerbaijan Army.