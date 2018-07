© m.sputnik.by

Baku. 30 May. REPORT.AZ/ Belarusian Minister of Defense, Lieutenant General Andrei Ravkov has held a scheduled meeting in Minsk, with Latif Gandilov, re-appointed Azerbaijani Ambassador to this country, on May 29.

Report informs, press service of the Belarusian Defense Ministry declares.

During the meeting the sides discussed bilateral military cooperation and its prospects.