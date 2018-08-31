 Top
    Close photo mode

    Aviation of Azerbaijani Air Forces of Azerbaijan leave for Turkey to participate in "TurAz Falcon-2018" exercise

    © mod.gov.az

    Baku. 31 August. REPORT.AZ/ According to the annual plan of military cooperation between Azerbaijan and Turkey, the aviation, flight and technical staff of the Air Force of Azerbaijan left for the airbase in Konya (Turkey).

    Report was told by the Ministry, the aim is to take part in the "TurAz Falcon-2018" joint flight-tactical exercise that will start on September 3.

    Two MiG-29 fighters and three Su-25 attack aircraft of the Air Force of Azerbaijan will participate in joint exercises that will be held until September 14.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi