Assistant of President: Azerbaijani Army is strong to cope with most difficult tasks

Baku. 11 May. REPORT.AZ/ "One of the main achievements of modern Azerbaijan is the establishment of a powerful army".

Report informs, Assistant to the President for Work with Law Enforcement Bodies and Military Issues, Head of Department ,Fuad Alasgarov said at the presentation of the project "Sevdiyim" dedicated to the 95th anniversary of national leader Heydar Aliyev and the 100th anniversary of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic.

He noted that the Azerbaijani army is equipped with modern weapons and with a high combat readiness, it is capable to overcome the most difficult tasks, led by the Supreme Commander-in-Chief.

F. Alasgarov reminded that this army demonstrated its power in April 2016 battles and raised the tricolor flag on the lands liberated from the enemy. "We are sure that our tricolor flag will waver in the occupied lands, Shusha and Khankendi in near future.