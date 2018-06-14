Artillery units conducted practical firing from DANA self-propelled artillery systems

Baku. 14 June.REPORT.AZ/ According to the plan of combat training approved by the Minister of Defense of Azerbaijan, artillery units conducted practical firing using the DANA self-propelled artillery systems. The firing was conducted in conditions as close as possible to combat.

Report was informed in the press service of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense.

The troops, fire means, permanent fire positions, command and control points, artillery and mortar batteries of the imaginary enemy were destroyed using 152-mm artillery systems equipped with an automated control system.The command staff highly appreciated the combat training of military personnel involved in the exercises.