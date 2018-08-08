Artillery firing held at "Sea Cup-2018" contest VIDEO

Baku. 8 August. REPORT.AZ/ During the "Conducting Artillery Shooting" stage, the military seamen of the countries participating in the international "Sea Cup-2018" contest fulfilled the tasks on the "Firing at a floating mine" at the training ground in the Caspian Sea. Report was informed in the press service of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense.

At this stage, the ships, while on the move, were supposed to destroy the floating mine by artillery fire. Firing was carried out from artillery mounts at a distance of 200 meters. The International Referee’s Board evaluated the results of the timely arrival of ships and the destruction of targets.According to the results of the competition, the Russian team, having scored 40 points, took first place, the Azerbaijan team scored 38 points and took the second place, the Kazakhstan team scored 36 points, took the third place, and Iran's team took the fourth place with 20 points.The next stage of the competition is planned to hold today.