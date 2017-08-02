Artillery fire will be conducted on sea targets in the "Sea Cup - 2017" contest

Baku. 2 August. REPORT.AZ/ The warships of Azerbaijan, Russia, Iran and Kazakhstan entered the Caspian Sea to carry out artillery fire on the sea targets.

Report was informed in the press service of Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MoD).

In the course of this episode of the contest, a small missile ship "Grad Sviyazhsk" of the Russian Navy will conduct the artillery shooting exercise as the first, a rocket-artillery ship

"Sariarka" of the Kazakhstan’s Naval Forces as the second, a patrol-guard ship G-124 of the Azerbaijan Naval Forces as the third, and the missile boats "Joshan" of the Iran’s Naval Forces the last one.

At the first stage, which will last until August 4, the crews of warships will also compete in the destruction of air targets and the simulated floating mines.