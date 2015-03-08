 Top
    Armenians violated ceasefire with Azerbaijan 58 times throughout the day

    The Armenians were silenced with a retaliatory fire

    Baku. 8 March. REPORT.AZ/ The situation on the contact line between Azerbaijan and Armenia has remained tense as the Armenian Armed Forces shattered ceasefire a total of 58 times throughout the day, Azerbaijan`s Defence Ministry said.

    The ceasefire was violated in Aghdam village of Tovuz region, Talish, Tapgaragoyunlu, Gulustan villages of Goranboy region, Chilaburt, Goyarkh villages of Terter region, Yusifjanlı, Javahirli, Kangarli, Shuraabad, Garagashlı, Novruzlu, Shikhlar, Shirvanli villages of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino village of Khojavand region, Horadiz, Garakhanbeyli, Ashaghi Seyidahmadli, Ashaghi Veysalli, Gorgan villages of Fuzuli region, Mehdili village of Jabrayil region, as well as nameless hills of Gadabay, Goranboy, Khojavand, Fuzuli and Jabrayil regions.

    The Armenians were silenced with a retaliatory fire.

