Armenians violate ceasefire 22 times using large-caliber machine guns and sniper rifles

Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 22 times throughout the day in various direction of the front, using large-caliber machine guns and sniper rifles, Report informs citing the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan.

Armenian armed forces, located in Voskevan village and on nameless hills in Noyemberyan region, in Berkaber village of Ijevan region, and on nameless hills in Krasnoselsk region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijan Army located in Ashaghy Eskipara, Gizilhajili villages and on nameless hills in Gazakh region, in Zamanly village of Gadabay region.

The positions of Azerbaijan Army were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Yarymja village of Terter region, Saryjaly, Ajarly, Novruzlu villages of Aghdam region, Kurdlar, Horadiz villages of Fuzuli region, as well as from positions located on nameless hills in Terter region.