Armenian side commits provocation in Gazakh direction

The enemy continues provocations against the border combat points of Gazakh separate border division of the Border Troops of the State Border Service located on the confrontation line on Azerbaijan-Armenia state border, Report informs citing the press service of the State Border Service.

According the information, Azerbaijan's border combat point and an excavator involved in the construction were subjected to fire by the enemy on September 20 at 13:20.

The enemy fires were silenced by retaliatory fire.