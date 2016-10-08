Armenian armed units violated ceasefire 21 times

 Top
    Baku. 8 October. REPORT.AZ/  Armenian armed units violated ceasefire a total of 21 times throughout the day, using large caliber machine guns, Report informs citing the Ministry of Defence.

    The positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces were fired from positions of Armenian military units located near to the occupied Kuropatkino village of Khojavand region, Ashaghi Veysalli, Gorgan villages of Fuzuli region, as well as nameless hills in Goygol, Tartar, Goranboy, Khojavand, Fuzuli and Jebrail regions.

