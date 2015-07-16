 Top
    Armed Forces of Azerbaijan launched intensive combat training exercises - VIDEO

    According to the plan, individual and joint exercises in the tank, infantry fighting vehicles, aviation and artillery units started

    Baku. 16 July. REPORT.AZ/ Intensive military exercises of arms and the individual units of the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan launched.

    Report informs referring to the press service of the Ministry of Defense Ministry, Colonel-General Zakir Hasanov has approved a plan, according to which are helding separate and joint exercises in the tank, infantry fighting vehicles, artillery and aviation units.

    According to the plan, individual and joint exercises in the tank, infantry fighting vehicles, aviation and artillery units have been provided. 

