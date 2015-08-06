Approved the regulations of military lyceums named after Heydar Aliyev and Jamshid Nakhchivansky

Baku. 6 August. REPORT.AZ/ Cabinet of Ministers has approved Regulations of the military lyceums named after Heydar Aliyev and Jamshid Nakhchivansky. Report informs, a relevant decision was signed by Prime Minister Artur Rasi-zadeh.

According to the document, trainings in both high schools are free of charge. These high schools prohibited the establishment of political parties and religious organizations. The language of instruction in secondary schools is state language - Azerbaijani.

At both high schools training period is 3 years and covers the overall average (9th grade), high school (10-110 th grades) education. In the face of the number of students in the classes must be at least 20 people. If the number of students in one class does not reach 20 people are allowed to create the class with the existing number of students. According to the requirements of current legislation, at these high schools the number of students in one class can not exceed 30 people.

Students should be excluded from these schools in the following cases:

-at the request of parents or legal guardians, or students themselves;

-for health reasons (according to the decision of the military-medical commission);

-at underachievement in education;

-for non-participation for any reason more than 30% of lessons or fees for one academic year;

-for lack of discipline;

-mismatch the requirements established by law for the military.

Re-adoption and restoration of the excluded cadets to the Lyceums is prohibited.

Students excluded from the Lyceums because of indiscipline, are no longer accepted in the educational institutions of the Ministry of Defense.

The chiefs of both schools will be appointed and dismissed by the President of the Azerbaijan Republic.