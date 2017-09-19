Another residential complex commissioned in the Air Defense troops unit

© Mod.gov.az

Baku. 19 September. REPORT.AZ/ Minister of Defense Colonel General Zakir Hasanov and the leadership of the ministry took part in the opening of the next new residential complex built in the territory of one of the units of the Air Defense troops stationed in the frontline zone and got acquainted with the conditions created for servicemen.

Report was informed in the press service of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MoD).

The leadership of the Ministry of Defense has also inspected the soldiers' barracks, mess hall, classrooms, kitchen, ration supply and warehouses, laundry, and other office and administrative premises in the territory.

Then the Minister of Defense inspected the military equipment deployed in the positions, set relevant tasks for military personnel in connection with the activities of the troops and other issues to protect important state and military facilities from air strikes.