Another batch of military equipment and ammunition purchased from Russia delivered to Azerbaijan - VIDEO

Baku. 10 July. REPORT.AZ/ The delivering process of Russian-made modern military equipment, arms, ammunition and other military-technical equipment to Azerbaijan is continued. The next batch of new military equipment was delivered to Azerbaijan in accordance with the agreement on military-technical cooperation between the two countries.

Report was informed in the press service of Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MoD).

The projectiles, rockets and other military equipment delivered to Baku in large quantities are intended for accurate and extensive destruction of combat assets, engineering structures, military personnel and other enemy facilities with appropriate rocket and artillery systems.

The echeloned ammunition will multiply the combat capabilities of the troops stationed on frontline.