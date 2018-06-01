Amount of fund received by the Armed Forces Relief Fund unveiled

Baku. 1 June. REPORT.AZ/ The amount of fund received by the Armed Forces Relief Fund until June 1 has been unveiled.

Report was informed by the press service of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense, prior to 1 June 2018, the Armed Forces Relief Fund's AZN account amounted to 91.117.673,50 manats, dollar account amounted to 213.577,88 USD, the euro account amounted to 11336,0 Euros and the ruble account amounted to 5000,0 rubles.

Notably, Relief Fund was approved by the decree of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan dated 17 August 2002.