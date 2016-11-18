Ali Hasanov: Azerbaijani Armed Forces strongest and trained army in South Caucasus

Baku. 18 November. REPORT.AZ/ Considering the Azerbaijani population, composition, military technical condition, military training and quality of armament of national army is much higher than in Georgia and Armenia."

Report informs, Assistant to the Azerbaijani President on Social and Political Affairs, Doctor of Historical Sciences, professor Ali Hasanov said during his scientific report on topic of realities and prospects of Azerbaijan's geopolitical development, at today's meeting of the ANAS Presidium.

"In addition, Azerbaijan is a leading country in the South Caucasus for total budget allocated to the army building. Also, Azerbaijani Armed Forces is strongest and trained army in the South Caucasus," Presidential Aide said.