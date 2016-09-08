Activity of Azerbaijan in peacekeeping operations is highly appreciated

Baku. 8 September. REPORT.AZ/ Within the scope of the UN Peacekeeping Defence Ministerial held in London, Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov met with Minister of State for Defence, Deputy Leader of the House of Lords Mr. Earl Howe in the House of Lords on September 8.

Report informs referring to the press service of Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MOD).

Azerbaijan's participation in peacekeeping operations, as well as in the UN mission in Afghanistan so far was highly appreciated, the sides exchanged views on the improvement of UN peacekeeping activity, our country's prospects in this activity and issues of military cooperation between the two countries were discussed during the meeting.