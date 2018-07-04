 Top
    Actions were taken on the terrain board in the course of the exercises - VIDEO

    Baku. 4 July. REPORT.AZ/According to the large-scale exercise plan, the exercises participants carried out the organization of interoperability of troops on the terrain board.

    Report was informed in the press service of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense.

    During the meeting the episodes of exercises in difficult terrain conditions were played out in stages and in time, taking into account the combat experience of the troops.The staffs specified the tasks, evaluated the situation, made decisions and gave relevant instructions to the troops

