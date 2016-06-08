Baku plays host to the working meeting of NATO's expert group

Baku. 8 June. REPORT.AZ/ A working meeting of NATO's expert group has started in Baku.

Report was told in the press service of Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

According to the Individual Partnership Action Plan between the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan and NATO for 2016, a working meeting on the topic "Decked-search tracking units at sea" hold between the expert groups of NATO Allied Maritime Command based at Northwood and Naval Forces of Azerbaijan.

During the working meeting, which is being held at the base of Naval Forces of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the exchange of views on "activities and the standards applied to Naval Forces of Azerbaijan and NATO in the training process of deck-search units for tracking the sea" was carried out.