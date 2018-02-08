 Top
    Close photo mode

    A part of military equipment delivered from Russia accepted into armament - VIDEO

    The weapons and military equipment checked for combat state© Mod.gov.az

    Baku. 8 February. REPORT.AZ/ A part of the modern military equipment, delivered to the country in accordance with the intergovernmental agreement between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Russian Federation, was accepted into the armament by the units of the Azerbaijan Army.

    Report was informed in the press service of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MoD). 

    During the exercises conducted to bring to a combat state of weapons and military equipment, the exact destruction of targets and the shooting accuracy were successfully achieved.

    Download picture Show picture in full size Download as archive
    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi