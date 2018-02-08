A part of military equipment delivered from Russia accepted into armament - VIDEO

© Mod.gov.az

Baku. 8 February. REPORT.AZ/ A part of the modern military equipment, delivered to the country in accordance with the intergovernmental agreement between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Russian Federation, was accepted into the armament by the units of the Azerbaijan Army.

Report was informed in the press service of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MoD).

During the exercises conducted to bring to a combat state of weapons and military equipment, the exact destruction of targets and the shooting accuracy were successfully achieved.