A new batch of modern military equipment delivered to Azerbaijan - VIDEO

Baku. 19 January. REPORT.AZ/ In accordance with the intergovernmental agreement between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Russian Federation, the delivery of modern Russian-made military equipment to Azerbaijan continues according to the plan.

Report was informed in the press service of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MoD).

On January 19, the next batch of new military equipment was delivered to the country. A large quantity of modern military equipment delivered by ships from Russia to the port in Baku will be transferred to the military units stationed on the frontline zone in the shortest time.

It should be pointed out that this type of military equipment, which has excellent fire capabilities and high terrain crossing ability in mountainous conditions, was successfully used during the combat operations in April 2016. Destruction of a large number of military personnel, military equipment and other facilities of the enemy showed its high efficiency.