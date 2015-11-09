A group of officers awarded military rank of "colonel"

Baku. 9 November. REPORT.AZ/ On the occasion of the State Flag Day - November 9, Defense Minister, Colonel-General Zakir Hasanov has honored a group of officers of the rank "colonel".

Report was told in the press service of the Ministry of Defence, the Minister accepted the soldiers and wished them success in their future service, gave recommendations and instructions.

The Minister touched upon the successive measures aimed at the development of army building and touched the large-scale creative work in the Armed Forces carried out as a result of care and attention of the Supreme Commander, President Ilham Aliyev.

Colonel-General Zakir Hasanov said that in response to the state provided care and attention to every officer should conscientiously perform duties, and the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan have to cope with all the obligations to meet the expectations of the people and the state.