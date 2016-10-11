 Top
    A group of Azerbaijani peacekeepers sent to Afghanistan

    50 Azerbaijani military personnel, including 2 medical officers 2 sappers was sent to the country

    Baku. 11 October. REPORT.AZ/ A group of 50 Azerbaijani military personnel, including 2 medical officers 2 sappers was sent to Afghanistan in accordance with the plan and rotation for serving within NATO-led "Resolute Support" mission in Afghanistan.

    Report informs referring to the press service of Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MOD). 

    The peacekeeping contingent of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces has been serving in Afghanistan since November 20, 2002.

    Currently, 90 servicemen, 2 medical officers and 2 sappers of Azerbaijani Armed Forces are participating in a mission in Afghanistan.

