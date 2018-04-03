 Top
    A group of Azerbaijani peacekeepers sent to Afghanistan - VIDEO

    Azerbaijani contingent serves in Afghanistan since 2002

    Baku. 3 April. REPORT.AZ/ A group of 52 Azerbaijani military personnel was sent to Afghanistan in accordance with the plan and rotation for serving within NATO-led "Resolute Support" mission in Afghanistan.

    Report was informed in the press service of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MoD). 

    The peacekeeping contingent of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces has been serving in Afghanistan since November 20, 2002.

    Currently, 120 servicemen, including 2 medical officers and 6 staff officers of Azerbaijani Army are participating in a mission in Afghanistan.

