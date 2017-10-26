A group of Azerbaijani peacekeepers return from Afghanistan

© Mod.gov.az

Baku. 26 October. REPORT.AZ/ According to the rotation plan, a group of 50 Azerbaijani military servicemen returned from Afghanistan to Baku. The group has been serving in Afghanistan within NATO-led non-combat "Resolute Support" mission.

Report was informed in the press service of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MoD).

Notably, the peacekeeping contingent of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces has been serving under the International Security Assistance Force (ISAF) in Afghanistan since November 20, 2002.

Currently, 90 servicemen, 2 medical officers and 2 sappers of Azerbaijani Armed Forces are participating in a mission in Afghanistan.