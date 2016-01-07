 Top
    A group of Azerbaijani peacekeepers leave for Afghanistan - VIDEO

    The group consists of 42 military servants

    Baku. 7 January. REPORT.AZ/ A group of 42 peacekeepers of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces, operating in a non-combat mission Resolute Support launched by NATO in Afghanistan have been sent to the country on a rotating basis according to plan, Report was told in the Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan.

    The peacekeeping contingent of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces has been serving in Afghanistan since November 20, 2002.

    Currently, 94 military servants, 2 military physicians and 2 officers specialized in engineer-fortification of Azerbaijani Armed Forces participate in mission in Afghanistan. 

