12th International defence exhibition and conference, Abu Dhabi ends

Abu Dhabi. 26 February. REPORT.AZ/ 12th International Defence Exhibition and Conference (IDEX-2015), which kicked off in the capital of the United Arab Emirates, Abu Dhabi completed.

As correspondent of Report in Abu Dhabi informs, at the exhibition, which was held on February 22-26, attended by over 1,500 companies from more than 30 countries of the world.

The Ministry of Defence Industry of Azerbaijan also participates in this event and exhibits about 160 items, including pistols, rifles, ammunition. The stand of the Ministry of Defence Industry of Azerbaijan (MOS) caused keen interest of foreign visitors. Sniper rifles named as 'Istiglal', 'Yalguzag', 'Zafar' pistols, MDI new automatic weapon, machine EM-14 - 5,56h 45mm caliber rifle as well as ammunition have attracted particular interest among visitors.

Within 5 days of the exhibition the deals in sum of about 4.1 billion USD were signed.

The largest exhibition in the Middle East - IDEX is held every two years under the patronage of the President of the UAE, the Emir of Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.