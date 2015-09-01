Trend Information Agency celebrates its anniversary

Baku. 1 September. REPORT.AZ/ Trend Information Agency (IA) celebrates its anniversary. Report informs, the agency marks 20 years of foundation.

Founded in 1995 as a private media outlet in Azerbaijan, Trend News Agency is a leading news provider in the Caucasus, Caspian and Central Asian region. Trend has established the Trend Expert Council, bringing together about 40 well-known independent experts from the region and the West.

In 2010, Trend was admitted to the membership of the Organization of Asia-Pacific News Agencies (OANA). Trend was recognized "The Best News Company" in 2006-2007 in Azerbaijan, and in 2008 received the Brand Award Azerbaijan-2008. Eurasian Television and Radio Academy, jointly with RIA Novosti, recognized Trend News the most dynamically developing resource in Eurasia in 2008.

Agency partners include top international news providers, such as: Deutsche Press Agentur (Germany), Xinhua (China), Cihan (Turkey), IRNA (Iran), RIA Novosti (Russia), Deutsche Welle (Germany), RosBusinessConsulting, (Russia), Afghan Voice Agency (Afghanistan), Yonhap (South Korea), Kavkaz-press (Georgia), Maghreb Arab Press (Morocco), Belarusian Telegraph Agency BELTA, Khovar (Tajikistan), BTA (Bulgaria), Ukrinform (Ukraine), Kazinform (Kazakhstan), Montsame (Mongolia), Agerpress (Romania), SANA (Syria), Jahon (Uzbekistan), Kabar (Kyrgyzstan) and many others.

Among the subscribers to the news and analytical products of Trend are government ministries, the largest commercial and financial companies of the world as well as leading media, think tanks, embassies, OIL companies, banks, insurance companies.

The agency provides materials to feed Google, Yandex, Redtram, Rambler and others. Paid information databases intended for reputable international media and the world’s political and economic elite receive Trend products.