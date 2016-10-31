Tomorrow analogue TV broadcasting will be suspended in Baku and Absheron peninsula

© Report

Baku. 31 October.REPORT.AZ/ Starting on November 1, analogue TV broadcasting will be suspended in Baku and Absheron peninsula.

Head of Technical Department of the National Television and Radio Council (NTRC), Isa Mammadov told Report that no change made to the decision adopted by the NTRC on September 27 and it will be impossible to use analogue TV broadcasting from tomorrow.

Notably, on September 27, the National Television and Radio Council discussed the current situation concerning the transition to digital broadcasting.

The NTRC have appealed to the citizens on the issue.

The appeal says that according to the decision of the National Television and Radio Council No.10 dated September 27, 2016, analogue TV broadcasting to be suspended in Baku and Absheron peninsula on November 1, 2016.

At the next stage - from December 1, 2016, analogue TV broadcasting will be suspended in other regions.

Television audiences asked to get necessary equipment - decoders (Set-Top-Box) for digital TV broadcasting through available analogue TV receivers.